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Military Trail reopens in both directions after repairs following deadly Learjet crash
By Scott Sutton,9 days ago
Military Trail reopened Thursday night in both directions near Greenacres after crews completed roadway repairs following the fatal Learjet crash on Nov. 1, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. FDOT said two northbound and two southbound lanes opened to drivers as of 7:05 p.m. Thursday. Crews spent the past...