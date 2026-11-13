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Nissan Brings the Patrol Badge Back to the US on the 2027 Armada Pro-4X
By Graeme Bell,9 days ago
I’ve long thought the Nissan Patrol was one of the most underrated overland vehicles. The Toyota Land Cruiser and, to a lesser extent, the Land Rover Defender tend to get more attention, while the Patrol quietly gets on with the job. In Southern Africa and Australia, it has earned a loyal following among travelers who need a capable four-wheel drive they can count on a long way from the nearest town.