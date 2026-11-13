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Cloudy, breezy and quite chilly today with periods of light rain which may be mixed with snow over higher elevations inland! Mostly sunny, breezy and continued quite cool on Saturday! Mostly sunny, breezy and continued cool on Sunday! Dry weather with moderating temperatures next week!
By Allan Kazimir,4 days ago
RECORD HIGH: 64 – 2005 RECORD LOW: 17 – 1986. YESTERDAY’S HIGH: 58 LOW: 45 PRECIPITATION: 2.21″. The storm system that gave our area the heavy rain and some thunderstorms yesterday is moving slowly offshore. Today we will have a periods of mostly light rain which may be mixed with snow across the higher elevations to our north and west. High temperatures will only reach the low 40s and with winds gusting to 30 mph will make it feel even colder.