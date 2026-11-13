undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Skyridge High Student Council honors local veterans with tribute dinner
By Jennifer Thomas,9 days ago
Local military veterans received a Hollywood-style welcome on Nov. 11as the Skyridge High School Student Council hosted its annual Veterans Day Appreciation Dinner. Complete with a red carpet entrance, musical performances, and a catered dinner, the evening brought together generations to honor the service and sacrifice of community members. As...