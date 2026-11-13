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Papier-mâché Santas, sausage sandwich among new offerings at Carmel Christkindlmarkt
By Ann Marie Shambaugh,9 days ago
Papier-mâché Santas, a triple-sausage sandwich and an expanded parking shuttle service will be among new offerings this year at the Carmel Christkindlmarkt, which opens for the season Nov. 21 at Carter Green. The annual holiday market will also feature the return of several favorites, including the pungent raclette...
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