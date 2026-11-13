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Four games that matter for Oregon’s Big Ten title chances in week 11
By Writers,10 days ago
By Bjorn Bergstrom, Ducks Wire via Yahoo Sports: Having suffered three losses before the calendar flipped to November, the Oregon Ducks find themselves scrapping and clawing to make the Big Ten championship game, hoping to give themselves a shot at the College Football Playoff. It’s not an enviable spot to be in, as the Ducks need to receive some help in order to reach the conference title game — but it’s the spot that Oregon has put itself in.