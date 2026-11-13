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‘Wicker’ filmmakers Alex Huston Fischer & Eleanor Wilson talk box office success and surprising feedback from moviegoers
By Jeff Conway,10 days ago
Since premiering in movie theaters on October 23rd, Black Bear Pictures’ Wicker film has been capturing the hearts and minds of moviegoers. Starring Olivia Colman, Alexander Skarsgård, Elizabeth Debicki and Peter Dinklage, Wicker follows a lonely Fisherwoman (Colman) who asks a basket maker (Dinklage) to create a husband (Skarsgård) made out of wicker for her. The result is a wildly intriguing story about romance, comedy and the drama that comes of townspeople (Debicki) judgments, who do not understand the unconventional, new relationship.