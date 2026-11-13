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Ebenezer Review – Johnny Depp Delivers a Christmas Masterclass
By Jordan Andow,8 days ago
Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is one of the most iconic Christmas stories of all time, having been adapted for the big screen on countless occasions. From animated classics to more traditional retellings, we’ve seen many different interpretations of Ebenezer Scrooge over the years. So, what could director Ti West and Johnny Depp possibly bring to the table that we haven’t seen before?