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Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Shows Off Laocorn Gaudeamus Gameplay
By Kevin Kelly,8 days ago
SNK has released a new gameplay trailer for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, showing off its upcoming DLC fighter, Laocorn Gaudeamus, ahead of his November 19, 2026, release. Originally introduced in Masami Obari’s Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture, Laocorn is bringing his obsession with the legendary Armor of Mars to South Town. And judging by the gameplay, Terry Bogard is going to have his hands full.