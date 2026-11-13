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Patrick Dorgu returns to Man Utd after tests following Denmark call-up
9 days ago
Patrick Dorgu has been sent back to Manchester United to continue recovery from injury. In Manchester United’s last match before the November international break, Patrick Dorgu returned from injury as a substitute, only to score a goal and register an assist. There was not much more he could have done, but it was enough to secure a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa.