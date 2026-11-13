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All I want for Christmas is this unnecessarily delightful Lego snow globe
By Sarang Sheth,9 days ago
LEGO Ideas has a snow globe situation going on, and I’m fully here for it. ItzEthqn’s trio of Christmas globes cleared 10,000 supporters in June and now sits in LEGO’s review queue, waiting to hear whether it becomes a real box. Meanwhile, The Brick Artist has resubmitted the Christmas Snow Globe, a build where a lever on the back spins the entire scene inside the dome. Two fan-made globes in the pipeline at once feels like a trend. It also feels like LEGO’s design team should start stocking up on clear parts.