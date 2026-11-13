undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Still paying for last year’s holiday shopping? How to get out of debt
By Neal Augenstein,10 days ago
If you’re carrying a credit card balance, the type of card you have matters a lot, says Kevin Brasler, executive editor of Washington Consumers’ Checkbook. “A lot of people sign up for these cards, because they want airline miles or other kinds of points, but usually they carry interest rates of 25, even 30%,” Brasler said. “If you carry debt, you definitely want that debt to be on a card that doesn’t charge these exorbitant interest rates.”