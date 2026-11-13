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NFL predictions: Rams lean on defense and…special teams?!
By Steven Ridings,8 days ago
The Rams defense and special teams are the two X-Factors this week…. The Los Angeles Rams might have to start winning the next few regular season games the hard way. That could mean relying more on their defense and special teams than the offense. The honest truth is that this team’s offense is not in a position to score 30 points, not with the injuries currently across the roster. Sometimes, winning football means finding the end zone once or twice, taking the available field goals, and letting your defense take over the game.