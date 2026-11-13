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Dakota Johnson and MGK Coordinate Contrasting Looks for Los Angeles Date Night
By Sophie Laurent,8 days ago
Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly, also known as MGK, stepped out together for a date night in Los Angeles on November 11, 2026, making several stops throughout the evening. From attending a screening of Johnson's short film Flesh Impact to having dinner at the Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel and visiting MGK's recording studio, the pair showcased contrasting approaches to off-duty dressing, with Johnson wearing two different outfits.