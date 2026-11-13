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In National Geographic’s Expedition: Saving Our Seas, it’s all hands on deck
By Carolyn Gramling,9 days ago
As documentaries about Earth’s accelerating climate crisis go, Expedition: Saving Our Seas is surprisingly buoyant. The ocean covers more than two-thirds of Earth’s surface. And “as the climate heats up, our seas are under pressure like never before,” narrator Auli’i Cravalho, the voice of the title character in Disney’s Moana, says at the opening of The National Geographic Society’s new documentary. The film documents how oceanographers are racing to document and mitigate climate change’s impacts on ocean and coastal habitats.