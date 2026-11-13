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Lake Nacogdoches residents oppose permits for poultry plant’s billion-gallon water use
7 days ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) -- Concerns over water use, environmental impacts and public transparency took center stage this week as residents challenged permit applications that would supply a planned Pitman Family Farms poultry processing plant with more than 1 billion gallons of groundwater annually. Documents obtained by KETK News show the...