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Customer Claims Texas Roadhouse Served Him a $20 Steak Instead of a $30 Cut 3 Times: ‘I Know the Difference’
By Marielle Moreno,9 days ago
Kenneth Card says a meal at his usual steakhouse left him questioning whether he had received what he ordered. In an October 26, 2026, PEOPLE report, he alleged that a Texas Roadhouse in Forsyth, Illinois, had served him a cheaper cut on multiple visits. His complaint drew attention online and prompted a company response. The dispute involved both the food and how staff handled his concerns. What happened when he questioned his server?