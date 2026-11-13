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2027 Audi Q9 vs 2027 BMW X7: Price, Power and Size Compared
By Michael Kahn,9 days ago
The Audi Q9 is the first full-size three-row SUV Audi has built, and it reaches U.S. dealers this quarter priced within a few hundred dollars of the BMW X7. Audi showed the Q9 and the V8-powered SQ9 on July 28, 2026, and builds the Q9 in Bratislava, Slovakia. The X7 comes from BMW‘s plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and BMW sells it for 2027 as an xDrive40i or an M60i.