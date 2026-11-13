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Bluejays bring five-game winning streak into playoff opener against Lawton MacArthur
9 days ago
Playoff football returns to Jelsma Stadium Friday night as Guthrie hosts Lawton MacArthur in the opening round of the Class 5A postseason. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Bluejays enter at 7-3 after closing the regular season with five consecutive victories. Guthrie finished second in District 5A-1 with a 5-1 district record, earning the opportunity to begin its playoff run at The Rock.