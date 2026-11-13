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2027 Hyundai Palisade: Prices, Trims and What’s New
By Michael Kahn,9 days ago
The 2027 Hyundai Palisade carries over the three-row SUV Hyundai redesigned for 2026, and the hybrid Calligraphy now comes in a blacked-out Black Ink version. Hyundai calls the 2027 a carryover with minor changes, led by the Black Ink trim and an eight-seat bench now offered on the Limited. The gas SEL Convenience is gone from the price sheet, and the EPA rates two versions 1 mpg better than for 2026.