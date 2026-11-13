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2027 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jarrion Patton, DB, Eastern New Mexico University
9 days ago
Position: Defensive Back (DB) What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2027 NFL Draft?. I believe my football IQ, technique, physicality, speed, and discipline make me a strong prospect at the defensive back position. I’m a two-time All-Conference defensive back who takes pride in understanding the game, competing at a high level, and being disciplined in my assignments. I’m also versatile and confident in my ability to contribute at different positions in the secondary. I believe my athletic ability, work ethic, and willingness to learn give me the tools to compete at the next level.