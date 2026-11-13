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Anjunadeep Unveils Stacked Phase 1 lineup for Explorations Albania 2027
By Aidan Kennedy,9 days ago
Anjunadeep has officially revealed their lineup for the next chapter of Anjunadeep Explorations in Dhërmi, Albania. Taking place June 10-15, 2027, the six-day event is an experience that offers something for everyone, as the roster features heavy-hitting Anjunadeep favorites to downtempo relaxed beach parties, extended sunrise performances, and unique b2b’s.