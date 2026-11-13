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John Digweed Announces Massive 5-Disc ‘Quatro IV’ Compilation On Bedrock
By Aidan Kennedy,9 days ago
Four years since releasing Quatro III, fans have been anxiously anticipating the release of the next compilation, Quatro IV. The wait is over, as John Digweed announced that the compilation series will be released on December 4th. The new edition will feature 66 unreleased tracks across five discs. It will present different sounds of the Bedrock label alongside guest artists such as Charlie May, a veteran collaborator who will present several tracks titled ‘No Memory, No FX’.