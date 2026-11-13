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MobLand Season 2 Episode 9 Recap: Harry Gets Gina Back as Kat Calls Black Flag
By Thomas Miller,9 days ago
MobLand Season 2 Episode 9 gives Harry Da Souza seven seconds to make Frankie Cooper believe he can kill him. A shotgun is trained on Gina across town, and Harry’s best argument is the distance between Frankie and his own guards. “Nervous Breakdown” is sharpest when Harry has to improvise in front of someone who knows exactly what it costs to lose a child.