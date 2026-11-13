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Genesee Township and Patriot Ambulance partner to strengthen local EMS
By Ben Clevenger,9 days ago
GENESEE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee Township Fire Department, American Training Institute (ATI) and Patriot Ambulance Service are proud to announce the graduation of nine Genesee Township firefighters from ATI’s emergency medical technician (EMT-B) program. The graduates celebrated their accomplishment on Friday, Nov. 6, marking the first EMT class to graduate through this partnership.