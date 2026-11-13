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Easy Overnight Breakfast Casserole for Two (Loaf Pan)
By Martha McKinnon,9 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. This easy overnight breakfast casserole for two is made with sausage, eggs, sourdough bread, milk, and cheese. Everything gets assembled in a small loaf pan (affiliate link) the night before, then baked in the morning for a warm, satisfying breakfast without a lot of fuss or leftovers.