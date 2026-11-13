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Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Episode 3 Recap: Dexter Gives Quinn a Rescue and Keeps the Kill
By Thomas Miller,9 days ago
Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Episode 3 gives Dexter Morgan a man on a kill table and another man who needs to get home alive. He can manage both, provided Joey Quinn finds the right van and never asks how Dexter knew where to send him. “Live Free and Die” finds its best use for an old Miami Metro face by giving Quinn a real win that makes Dexter’s secret life a little easier to keep.