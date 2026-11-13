undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Destroyer That Has Been Deployed Longer Than Any Since WWII Returns Home
9 days ago
Two guided-missile destroyers assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (CSG), USS Spruance and USS Michael Murphy, have returned home after 357- and 346-day deployments, respectively, more than a month after the carrier they escorted returned to San Diego. Both are reportedly longer than any previous destroyer cruise since World War II. However, the record may not hold for long, as USS John Finn is on pace to surpass both.