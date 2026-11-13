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I replaced my Gemini subscription with a local 4B model for research, and it's shockingly capable
By Nolen Jonker,9 days ago
Most AI subscriptions get marketed on whatever their newest features are, but for the average user, a lot of everyday use is just plain research. That's where most of my Google AI Plus subscription was going anyway. I did later come to find that there are other perks to a subscription beyond more Gemini and NotebookLM usage, but those are special use cases with some of their experimental apps. Looking back at what I actually asked Gemini, most of it was the same few kinds of lookups on repeat.