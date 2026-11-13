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Samsung’s HARMAN Launches Drops, a TikTok-Style Music Discovery App
By Andrew Kane,9 days ago
Scrolling endlessly through generic algorithmic playlists has left plenty of music fans feeling disconnected from how they actually find new favorite tracks. Samsung-owned audio giant Harman is stepping into the social discovery space with a fresh answer: Drops. This is a vertical-scrolling mobile app designed to turn music discovery into a fast, community-driven experience. Officially introduced on November 9, 2026, Drops borrows the familiar swipeable feed mechanics of TikTok. Instead of short-form video trends, it features 10-to-30-second song snippets curated and shared by friends, tastemakers, and fellow listeners.