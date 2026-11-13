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[Event Review] EDC Orlando Gloriously Celebrated Its 15th Anniversary
By Jay Seabrook,9 days ago
Emotions are still high as EDMTunes joined EDC Orlando once again to celebrate its 15th Anniversary. We returned to Tinker Field next to Camping World Stadium this past weekend, November 6-8, to dance under the electric sky. As EDMTunes has covered the festival for over a decade, we’re still in awe that every year, the Insomniac event produced by Pasquale Rotella continues to provide us with joyful memories and filthy beats. This year is not the exception. From Hotel EDC to immaculate vibes and hours and hours of top-notch production, EDC Orlando left little to the imagination. As usual, we will recap the weekend highlights, mention upgrades, and what we hope Insomniac brings in for next year’s edition. Of course, next year’s tickets are going on sale today.