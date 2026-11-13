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San Diego’s Flock Cameras Experience Cop On Cop Surveillance. Tracks Officer & Woman He Was Accused of Victimizing
9 days ago
San Diego's roughly 500 Flock Safety cameras were approved to investigate crimes and collect evidence from public spaces. The controversy now threatening the program's existence involves the department using that same network to search the movements of one of its own officers and a woman he was accused of victimizing. Similar debates over Flock Problem deployments have emerged in other cities grappling with the limits of automated surveillance.