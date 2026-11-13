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Paradoks Teams Up With Miss Monique On ‘Undertone’
By Courtney Longhurst,9 days ago
After nearly a year of building momentum, Swiss producer Paradoks has finally released ‘Undertone,’ his highly anticipated collaboration with Miss Monique, out now on Siona Records. First introduced by Paradoks during his 7 Vibes Journey performance in Switzerland last December, the track has since become one of the most in-demand IDs on the melodic techno circuit, receiving major plays from Paradoks and Miss Monique, including a standout festival moment at Tomorrowland’s Freedom Stage and a recent feature in her BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix.