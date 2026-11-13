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Armin van Buuren Releases Trance/DnB Hybrid ‘Go All Night’ With Mary Jensen
By Noah Bouwman,9 days ago
Armin van Buuren has released ‘Go All Night,’ a new collaboration with vocalist Mary Jensen that moves between trance and drum & bass. Arriving today through Armada Music, the single begins with a trance arrangement before shifting into drum & bass for its final section. Jensen’s vocal connects the two styles, giving the production a consistent melodic element as the rhythm changes.