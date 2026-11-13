undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Outlook: cloudy with a chance of chaos
By Lindsey Choo,9 days ago
TL;DR: If your inbox has felt oddly calm since yesterday, it’s (unfortunately) probably not because you got ahead on your tasks. Microsoft is still scrambling to fix a global outage that knocked a range of 365 services offline (including Outlook and Copilot). Some workers have found a hilariously foolproof workaround—but for businesses, schools, and governments that run on Microsoft, the outage is turning out to be less like a snow day and more like a fire alarm.