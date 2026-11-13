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Weekend Preview: 11/13-11/15
By JCUSID,8 days ago
With championship titles coming home to University Heights, the start of new winter seasons is heating up as the weather cools down. JCU Men's Cross Country took first overall as the NCAC Champions with 36 points, repeating their win from last year. And, for the first time in school history, the JCU Women's Cross Country team brought home the NCAC Championship with an impeccable 21 points.