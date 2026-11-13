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Now Playing: ‘Wildwood’ is a surprisingly violent, yet undeniably moving stop-motion fantasy
By Gordon Briggs,8 days ago
In a cinematic landscape that feels more and more artificial, it’s refreshing to see a fantasy composed entirely through stop-motion animation. Even though it’s stylized, seeing real-world materials like clay, wood, fabric, and hand-sculpted miniatures, viewers subconsciously recognize that the objects physically exist. This is one reason I enjoyed Wildwood. It’s a fantasy film with interesting characters that exudes a palatable sense of wonder and tactility. Even though what we are seeing is make-believe, it still feels like flesh and blood.