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USDA awards $2.9 million to combat feral swine in Arkansas
By Wynne Progress,7 days ago
LITTLE ROCK — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded $51.9 million to 29 partnership projects in 13 states to help partners respond to the threat feral swine pose to American agriculture, landscapes and human and livestock health. This includes $2.9 million awarded to 2 projects in Arkansas. The awarded projects are part of a broader $105 million investment for the Feral Swine Eradication and Control Pilot Program, where USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) are working together to target feral swine.
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