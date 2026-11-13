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The Tip-Off: NBA DFS Plays for Friday (11/13)
By Zac Graham,10 days ago
Welcome to The Tip-Off, FTN’s daily article focused on getting you ready for the night’s NBA DFS slate. In this article, we’ll provide you with a small player pool of the top options for the slate ahead at various pricing tiers on DraftKings and FanDuel, which you can use for a single lineup or to get started on an MME build. We’ll also add a few sentences of overall strategy or roster building thoughts for both sites.