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Rapid City Housekeepers Head to Las Vegas for House Cleaning Olympics
By Drew Grimm,9 days ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A team of local housekeepers is taking its skills to Las Vegas this weekend for the House Cleaning Olympics. Aderianna Young Bear, executive housekeeper at the Hotel Alex Johnson; Rita Thunder Hawk, housekeeper at the Hotel Alex Johnson; and Crystal Stand, assistant executive housekeeper at the Country Inn, join us to discuss tryouts, preparation and what it means to represent Rapid City at an event set to be covered by ESPN.
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