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News in brief: Creating the future of medicine at UVA
By Traci Hale, vmv7mc@virginia.edu,9 days ago
What does it take to turn a scientific discovery into a lifesaving medicine?. At the University of Virginia, Mark Esser is building a team to tackle that challenge. The UVA alumnus and former biotechnology executive leads the Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology, where researchers from at least seven UVA schools will work together to develop new treatments for diseases ranging from Alzheimer’s disease to cancer.