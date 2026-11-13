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Evers grants 14 commutations, including two from Northeast Wisconsin cases
By Ashley Kaster, FOX 11 News,9 days ago
(WLUK) -- Governor Tony Evers is the first Wisconsin governor since former Gov. Tommy Thompson, to grant commutations. The governor granted 14 individuals commutations Friday, including two from Northeast Wisconsin. A total of 24 individuals were heard at public hearings conducted by the Commutation Advisory Board on Aug. 21, 2026,...
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