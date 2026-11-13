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After 6 months, I-81 southbound traffic pattern to return to normal Monday
By FOX56 NEWSROOM,9 days ago
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The original traffic pattern on Interstate 81 southbound between the I-81/I-84/Route 6 interchange and the President Biden Expressway will resume Monday evening, Nov. 16, PennDOT said. The change affects the construction zone in Lackawanna County. Message boards will alert drivers on I-81 and I-84...
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