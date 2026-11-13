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Laurens County Council gives initial approval for battery storage project in Joanna
By THE CLINTON CHRONICLE,9 days ago
Project Orange, outside of the Joanna community, will be a Battery-Storage Facility to be constructed by as-yet-unnamed economic development entities, the Laurens County Council disclosed Monday night. No information was provided about the size of this project’s investment. Council authorized the first of three readings of 3 ordinances -...
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