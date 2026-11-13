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Brian O'Dwyer says Legal Elite Lifetime Achievement Award belongs to all who fought for immigrants
By Kate Hickey,9 days ago
Rain was sheeting down Seventh Avenue on Thursday night, which Brian O'Dwyer pronounced truly Mayo weather. Inside Rosie O'Grady's Main Hall, the veteran Manhattan lawyer accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 IrishCentral Legal Elite Awards and then promptly gave it away. Brian O'Dwyer opened by telling the room...
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