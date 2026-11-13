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Colorado State Patrol releases details on I-70 crash that injured 9, shut down eastbound traffic for over 6 hours
By Kyle McCabe,9 days ago
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 shut down from about noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, as crews cleaned up and investigated a crash that occurred near Georgetown at mile point 228. The closure stretched from Georgetown to exit 205 in Silverthorne, leading officials to also close U.S. Highway...
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