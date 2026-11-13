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Why professional networking is a job search asset that AI can’t replace
By CATHY BUSSEWITZ Associated Press,9 days ago
NEW YORK — Canned rejection emails. Job interviews conducted by AI chatbots. Hundreds of employment applications submitted with no response. Online applications have made it easier to apply for jobs, but they don’t always make it easy to get noticed. With employers increasingly using automated screening tools to evaluate large numbers of applicants, having inside connections from professional networking can help job seekers stand out, employment experts say.