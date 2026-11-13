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Bartlett Tree Experts acquires Reilly Tree and Landscape in Massachusetts
By Jimmy Miller, Digital Editor, Lawn & Landscape,7 days ago
Bartlett Tree Experts has acquired Reilly Tree and Landscape, located in Plainville, Massachusetts. The acquisition establishes a new Bartlett office in Plainville and expands the company’s presence in the state. Bartlett ranks No. 7 on Lawn & Landscape's Top 100 list. “We are excited to expand in the greater...