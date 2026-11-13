undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
“Serving Those Who Serve” First Responders Luncheon- 11/18/26
9 days ago
WHEN: Wednesday, November 18th, 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. WHAT: FREE lunch for all men and women of law enforcement and first responders. In recognition and appreciation of these men and women, Spaces in the City Catering and Harper Auto Square, in conjunction with NewsTalk 98.7 and Cumulus Knoxville, invite all law enforcement, firefighters, and first responders to “Serving Those Who Serve.” It’s a free meal at The Press Room for any law enforcement officer or first responder in the area. On or off duty officers and first responders are invited, just bring your badge. There is no limit on the number of officers/responders who will be served.
4