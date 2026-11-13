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STMA Schools Hires Bullard as Superintendent-in-Waiting
By Mike Schoemer,9 days ago
With an eye on the future and a want for some Minnesota-grown leadership, the St. Michael-Albertville School Board announced it will hire Paynesville School District Superintendent Janell Bullard as its current Assistant Superintendent of Schools and, effectively, Superintendent-in-Waiting, as she will take over for the retiring Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault in 2028-2029.